Tommy Dreamer Speculates On Intriguing Aspect Of Drew McIntyre's Current WWE Storyline

WWE star Drew McIntyre is a changed man since his return to WWE on the December 2 edition of "WWE Raw." The Scotsman has shown a general disdain for everyone in WWE, revealing that no one contacted him during his personal struggles barring one person, which Tommy Dreamer brought to attention on "Busted Open."

"He has said one thing throughout his two promos, and he also said it on Busties, that only one person has reached out to him when he went through all of this stuff. They've not revealed who that one person is, which is interesting to me. Don't know where they are going but he keeps on saying this and when you say things there's usually a reason for it," he said.

Dreamer stated how McIntyre hasn't had a good time lately, professionally and personally. He highlighted that McIntyre had an "obsession" with CM Punk and has now moved on to directing his obsession and hatred towards Roman Reigns.

While moving back to the topic of the mystery star who was the only one to reach out to McIntyre, Dreamer suggested one name — who also has some ongoing friction with Reigns — as the star who could have been by his side during his tough time.

"Could this person turn out to be, I don't know, The Rock? This one person who called him. Remember when he signed the lovely five-year contract extension, for everybody had Drew McIntyre leaving WWE, except for good ol' Drew McIntyre," said Dreamer.

The former ECW star likes McIntyre's current storyline since his return to WWE, asserting how the former WWE Champion is the only one who's stating the truth and it's tough to disagree with whatever he has been saying.

