Michin Reflects On WWE Women's US Title Match At SNME, Relationship With Chelsea Green

Behind-the-scenes, Michin maintains much respect for Green, as they've shared locker rooms in WWE, TNA Wrestling, and across the independent circuit. This respect, in addition to trust, later came to the forefront when she and Green were also tasked with the first ever women's Dumpster Match in WWE history.

"The dumpster was a lot smaller than I thought it was going to be," Michin said. "So when I saw it, I was like, oh boy, Chelsea might hit her head and that's not what I want to do to her. But I think because me and Chelsea have this [relationship]. We joke all the time because we can communicate with each other without even speaking, which is crazy. But that's just how our history has formed. It's like I'm just glad it's with Chelsea because we both trust each other to the point where it's like, 'Yeah, you can throw me in that little old dumpster. I know you're not going to hit my head.'"

The Dumpster Match between Michin and Green took place on the October 4 episode of "SmackDown." Green put forth a valiant effort, even delivering an unaired coast-to-coast, but in the end, it wasn't enough to avoid the powerbomb that sent her crashing through a table and into the dumpster for Michin's win. The two, of course, met again at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, with Green evening the score in the latest installment of their rivalry.

