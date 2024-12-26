Michin Reflects On WWE Women's US Title Match At SNME, Relationship With Chelsea Green
"WWE SmackDown" star Michin holds a unique distinction in being the only women to compete for not one, but two inaugural championship matches in WWE this year. The first came at "WWE NXT" Battleground when she and five other women vied for the NXT Women's North American Championship in a ladder match. At WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, Michin then battled Chelsea Green for the Women's United States Championship. During a recent appearance on "Casual Conversations with The Classic," Michin shared her take on being put in these similar positions.
"Well first off, 2025, I am gonna win a championship," Michin said. "I don't care what anybody's gonna say, like that's going to be my goal for 2025. But to be put in those positions, it actually means a lot to me."
In both cases, Michin fell short in her title pursuit. That hasn't stopped her from targeting the inaugural champions, however, as evidenced by her warning for Green to "sleep with one eye open" following her Women's United States Championship win at WWE SNME. Similarly, Michin later challenged Kelani Jordan, the first ever NXT Women's North American Champion, for her title, albeit unsuccessfully, on a June 2024 episode of "NXT."
Trust Is Key Between Michin & Chelsea Green
Behind-the-scenes, Michin maintains much respect for Green, as they've shared locker rooms in WWE, TNA Wrestling, and across the independent circuit. This respect, in addition to trust, later came to the forefront when she and Green were also tasked with the first ever women's Dumpster Match in WWE history.
"The dumpster was a lot smaller than I thought it was going to be," Michin said. "So when I saw it, I was like, oh boy, Chelsea might hit her head and that's not what I want to do to her. But I think because me and Chelsea have this [relationship]. We joke all the time because we can communicate with each other without even speaking, which is crazy. But that's just how our history has formed. It's like I'm just glad it's with Chelsea because we both trust each other to the point where it's like, 'Yeah, you can throw me in that little old dumpster. I know you're not going to hit my head.'"
The Dumpster Match between Michin and Green took place on the October 4 episode of "SmackDown." Green put forth a valiant effort, even delivering an unaired coast-to-coast, but in the end, it wasn't enough to avoid the powerbomb that sent her crashing through a table and into the dumpster for Michin's win. The two, of course, met again at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, with Green evening the score in the latest installment of their rivalry.
