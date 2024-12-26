WWE Raw Viewership & Ratings Report, 12/23/2024

The December 16 "WWE Raw" posted an impressive rating after only pulling in 1.3 million viewers the week prior, drawing 1,522,000 viewers for WWE's first show after Saturday Night's Main Event. However, the same cannot be said for this past Monday's "Raw," as viewership declined for the red brand on the day before Christmas Eve. According to Wrestlenomics, "Raw" averaged 1,453,000 viewers and a 0.42 in the 18-49 demographic. When comparing both categories to the week prior, total viewership was down by 5% while the 18-49 demo decreased by 12%. Despite the decline in ratings this week, "Raw's" average viewership compared to December 2023 is up by 16%, with the 18-49 demo also increasing by 17%.

"Raw" ranked #3 on cable for the night, trailing behind the "Monday Night Football" game between the New Orleans Saints and the Green Bay Packers as well as the pre-show for the broadcast. The Saints and Packers game aired on ABC and ESPN, combining for a total of 14,498,000 viewers and a 3.23 in the 18-49 demo.

This upcoming Monday will mark the final "Raw" before WWE's flagship show heads to Netflix on January 6, making it interesting to see what WWE will advertise for the program, as well as how "Raw" will perform in the ratings for its last broadcast on cable television.

