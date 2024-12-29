AEW's Jeff Jarrett Gives His Verdict On WWE Star Logan Paul's Wrestling Ability

Celebrities teaming up with wrestling is good for business, no matter how many times purists stomp their feet in protest. Business 101 suggests it's smart to get your product in front of the most people possible, even if it means Snooki doing a handspring elbow at WrestleMania. But that's not to suggest every attempt to merge celebrities and wrestling is award-worthy.

During a recent episode of "My World" with Jeff Jarrett, the conversation veered off into celebrity wrestling and whether Logan Paul should be given the sometimes disparaging label of "celebrity wrestler," given his ability to deliver high-quality matches.

"What is Logan Paul being the US Champion? Isn't that kind of celebrity wrestling?" Jarrett asked. But he was quick to praise the social media sensation for his athleticism and work ethic. "Logan Paul's in-ring talent is exponentially better than [other] celebrity wrestlers."

Jarrett's co-host Conrad Thompson presented a counterpoint, acknowledging that Paul was undoubtedly a great athlete, but was rumored to meticulously practice his matches weeks ahead with trainers like Shawn Michaels. They agreed that Paul would likely not be able to call a 20-minute match in the ring with another wrestler. If this criticism of Paul's work is valid, it would also have to extend to a performer like Shane McMahon, who has manufactured several entertaining moments over the years and was also rumored to have planned his spots well in advance.

After losing the WWE United States Championship to LA Knight at SummerSlam, Paul recently suggested he may be done with professional wrestling. On his podcast, Paul pointed to becoming a father as the reason he may not be eager to put the work into choreographing another mat classic.

