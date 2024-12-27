Tony Schiavone Says He Won't Be Attending Major Upcoming AEW PPV: 'Not My Decision'

AEW commentator Tony Schiavone has detailed that he will not be a part of the commentary team for next month's co-branded Wrestle Dynasty pay-per-view.

On the "What Happened When with Tony Schiavone" podcast, the AEW commentator reminded Conrad Thompson that AEW will be going to Australia for Grand Slam Australia on February 15, 2025. AEW also has another pay-per-view before that show Down Under as they travel to Japan for Wrestle Dynasty, which Schiavone revealed he won't be a part of.

"Of course, we are sending some people there to Japan. I'm not going to go there. I'm not going to Japan, although I wouldn't mind 'cause I went to Japan back in 1991 with a big show in the egg dome, and that was a great trip," said Schiavone.

When Thompson probed and asked Schiavone why he wouldn't be traveling to Japan, the veteran commentator joked about radiation in the country and then said he wasn't asked to be a part of the commentary team.

"I had a great time in Japan when I went there. I loved it. People are so nice, so friendly," he said. "Well, it's not my decision, dumbass [to Thompson]. Either I'm booked or I'm not, and I'm not booked."

The first edition of Wrestle Dynasty will take place at Tokyo Dome on January 5, 2025, and will feature stars from AEW, NJPW, CMLL, as well as NJPW's sister promotion, STARDOM. Schiavone has been a constant fixture since AEW began in 2019, but he may be stepping back for the pay-per-view due to personnel from other promotions potentially being a part of the broadcast team.

Several matches have already been announced for the pay-per-view, one of which will be Kenny Omega's first match in over a year as he goes up against Gabe Kidd.

