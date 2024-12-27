Jeff Hardy Wants To Retire Former WWE Champion In A Potential WWE Return

Matt Hardy has long envisioned ending his in-ring career under the banner of WWE, then taking a seat inside the WWE Hall of Fame. While recently speaking with Tim Hann Rivera, his brother Jeff revealed an aspiration to do the same, but with an added objective in mind.

"Ultimately, I'd like to do a really cool match in the WWE and do the Hall of Fame and all that stuff to really end it on the highest note possible," Jeff said when asked about his ideal retirement. "Because looking back at my career now, the history is just a glimpse, like a blink of an eye when you achieve so much and then you're here at this point, older in life. So it'd really be special to have a killer match, maybe make CM Punk retire, and then go into the Hall of Fame."

As many fans recall, Jeff Hardy and CM Punk were heated rivals throughout the summer of 2009 as they battled over the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. At Extreme Rules, Punk successfully cashed in his Money in the Bank contract for the very title that Hardy had won from Adam "Edge" Copeland just moments before. Jeff later regained the championship at WWE Night of Champions, but much like before, his reign didn't last too long, specifically as Punk recaptured it one month later at SummerSlam. Finally, in the closing moments of their program, Punk defeated Jeff in a Loser Leaves WWE Steel Cage Match, forcing "The Charismatic Enigma" to exit the company.

Jeff and Punk briefly reunited upon the former's arrival to All Elite Wrestling. No match between the two ever emerged, however. Punk has since returned to WWE, while Hardy remains in close proximity by working for the company's partner promotion of TNA.

