WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report: 12/24/24

After drawing less than 700,000 viewers for seven consecutive weeks, "WWE NXT" managed to end that streak last Tuesday when they pulled in 708,000 viewers, their highest total viewership since the October 8 episode. However, "NXT" continued the trend this week, as they impressively posted a strong number on the Christmas Eve edition of the show.

According to Wrestlenomics, "NXT" averaged 723,000 viewers and a 0.14 in the key 18-49 demographic. When comparing both categories to the previous week, total viewership increased by 2%, with the 18-49 demo dropping by 12%, down from 0.16 last Tuesday. "NXT" continues to maintain a similar number for their average viewership this time last year, increasing by 3% compared to December 2023. However, the 18-49 demo has decreased by 17% since last winter, dropping from 0.18 to 0.15. Despite the strong rating for "NXT" this past Tuesday, their YouTube views haven't been impressive since the show aired, with only two videos eclipsing 100,000 views, both revolving around the men's and women's NXT title picture.

"NXT" hopes to maintain their increase in viewership as of late, especially with New Year's Evil on the horizon, a show beginning to stack up as an exciting card, featuring matches such as Roxanne Perez versus Giulia for the NXT Women's Championship and Trick Williams defending the NXT Championship against Oba Femi and Eddy Thorpe.

