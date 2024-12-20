WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report: 12/17/2024

The December 17 episode of "WWE NXT" saw another high-flying title defense from Axiom and Nathan Fraser, Je'Von Evans' bloody mouth courtesy of Ethan Page, and a controversial NXT Championship title defense finish. The episode also saw the highest total viewership for an episode of "NXT" since early October, and two YouTube highlight clips had over 100,000 views, per "WrestleNomics."

Overall, Tuesday's episode of "NXT" drew in approximately 708,000 viewers, which is 4 percent higher than last week's episode of "NXT," and 10 percent higher than the last four weeks of "NXT" programming. While the overall Q4 viewership numbers are 5 percent lower than in 2023, the average viewership has increased by 1 percent between December 2023 and 2024.

While Tuesday's episode of "NXT" brought in exceptional numbers in the P2+ category, the P18-49 category is a different story. While the show's 0.16 rating in the P18-49 category remains largely consistent with the past four weeks, it is 6 percent lower than last week's rating, which was 0.17. "NXT's" average P18-49 rating has decreased by 14 percentage points when compared to their Q4 performance in 2023. The show has been averaging a 0.15 rating in the P18-49 category this month, which is 17 percent lower than the 0.18 rating the show had in December 2023.

The P18-49 category's downward trends may be concerning, but "NXT" has found great success on YouTube. As of 7:00 PM Eastern time on December 18, two highlight videos from the show have generated over 100,000 views, one being Page's graphic assault on Evans, and the other being the full tape of Williams' and Eddy Thorpe's controversial NXT Championship match. Oba Femi's message to Williams, Jaida Parker's first win since NXT Deadline, and Axiom and Fraser's NXT Tag Team Championship defense all follow behind to round out the top five most-viewed YouTube videos from Tuesday's episode.