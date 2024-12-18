FrAxiom Overcome Obstacles To Retain WWE NXT Tag Titles Again

Like "WWE NXT" Deadline, Nathan Frazer and Axiom have somehow overcome multiple obstacles to retain their NXT Tag Team Championships tonight. On this occasion, Axiom suffered the unfavorable fate of wrestling twice in one night, beginning with a singles match against the Men's Iron Survivor Winner Obe Femi in the opener of "NXT." Despite a valiant effort, Axiom ultimately fell short to Femi after the latter delivered a Fall From Grace for the pinfall.

One hour later, a bandaged Axiom headed into his NXT Tag Team Championship title defense alongside Frazer, who emerged with a protective face mask for his recently busted nose. Together, the two took on Gallus' Mark Coffey and Wolfgang.

As expected, Axiom exhibited some physical weariness throughout the bout, as he notably collapsed when attempting a second suicide dive to a lingering Joe Coffey at ringside. Adding to their lineup of challenges were Frazer's aforementioned busted nose, which Gallus targeted early on, and a miscommunication that saw Axiom accidently strike Frazer with a Golden Ratio. Still, the two-time NXT Tag Team Champion persevered, with Axiom hitting a Spanish Fly on Wolfgang from off the top turnbuckle and Frazer following up with a Phoenix Splash for the win.

With this victory, FrAxiom collect their fifth successful televised tag team title defense, having previously defeated the likes of No Quarter Catch Crew, Cedric Alexander and Je'Von Evans, and A-Town Down Under. The duo began this reign with a win over Ridge Holland and Andre Chase of the now defunct Chase U at "NXT" No Mercy.