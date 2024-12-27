Backstage Update On Jordynne Grace's TNA Contract Status

Previous reports indicated that the contract of former TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace was initially slated to expire in the summer of 2025, but was later revised to end somewhere around January 2025. As 2024 soon comes to an end, we now have an even clearer picture on her status.

According to Fightful Select, Grace's last contracted TNA dates fall on the weekend on TNA Genesis, which is slated for Sunday, January 19. After that weekend, Grace will officially hit the free agency market. The outlet adds that "The Juggernaut" has already drawn interest from WWE – the company in which she repeatedly appeared throughout 2024, thanks to a partnership with TNA Wrestling.

In the meantime, Grace looks ahead to TNA Genesis, where she is scheduled to take on another former TNA Knockouts Champion in the form of Tessa Blanchard. The controversial figure returned to the TNA realm at Final Resolution, specifically laying out Grace amidst her match with Rosemary. Grace has since sought out revenge, now with an opportunity to do so at Genesis.

The timing of Grace's free agency notably comes two weeks before the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble, which emanates from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Through WWE's partnership with TNA, Grace appeared in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble as the Knockouts Champion, with notable faceoffs with Naomi and "The EST" Bianca Belair. The latter ultimately eliminated Grace from the match, courtesy of a KOD off the apron. Grace later lost the Knockouts Championship to Masha Slamovich at TNA Bound For Glory in October.