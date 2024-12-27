Dave Meltzer Explains Why Janel Grant Lawsuit Vs. Vince McMahon Might Not Go To Trial

The lawsuit filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE in January has been the biggest wrestling news story of the year, and over the Christmas period there have been some new developments. Lawyers representing McMahon and WWE filed to move the lawsuit to arbitration, as they believe Grant didn't honor her side of the NDA by disclosing details about her relationship with McMahon in the lawsuit. Laurinaitis has also joined McMahon's side to throw the case out, which Dave Meltzer explained on "Wrestling Observer Radio" could actually happen in the near future.

"From a legal standpoint, as much as some people — I mean I know a lot of people really want to see the rich guy get it in this case, okay? The legal system very much protects the rich guys, not always but usually. So in this case based on the wording of the law, the judge is going to have a very compelling argument to throw it out." Meltzer explained the official wording of the law states that if there is any issue in the NDA, it has to go to arbitration, and that someone can not sue over it because it would go against the terms of the agreement.

However, Meltzer believes that there is one way that the case won't get thrown out, and that all comes down to the judge. "Unless you've got a judge who's going to be very sympathetic and go 'you know what? This is a horrendous case, and even though the law probably isn't sympathetic with this verdict, the overriding greater good would be to do this.' It's going to be a tough one."

Please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.