AEW Dynamite Viewership & Ratings Report, 12/25/2024

On an eventful Christmas Day, "AEW Dynamite on 34th Street" hailed from the legendary Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. The four finalists in the Continental Classic tournament were determined, Toni Storm made her "Dynamite debut," and Jon Moxley realized how much trouble he might be in going into his AEW World Championship match at Worlds End — but how many festive fans tuned in for the final "Dynamite" of 2024?

According to The Programming Insider, the Christmas Day edition of "Dynamite" saw an average of 574,000 viewers, an 8% decrease from the "Holiday Bash" episode that averaged 625,000 viewers, and a 2% decrease from the trailing four week average that currently sits at 585,000. The key 18-49 demographic also saw a slight dip from 0.19 on December 18 to 0.18 on Christmas Day. However, this number is a 6% increase on the trailing four week average of 0.17, and was enough to see "Dynamite" rank second for prime time cable telecasts behind the NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors that not only aired on ESPN, but was simulcast on ABC (the NFL game between the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans had ended before "Dynamite" aired).

Speaking of simulcasts, "Dynamite on 34th Street" was the final episode of the show to air solely on TBS, as the Fight for the Fallen special that takes place on January 1 will be simulcast on both TBS and the MAX streaming service. As of this writing, it's unclear how much information regarding the show's performance on MAX will be made publicly available.