AEW Dynamite Viewership & Ratings Report, 12/18/2024

AEW decked the halls of the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C. for the 2024 edition of their annual Holiday Bash episode of "AEW Dynamite." Jay White, Orange Cassidy, and Hangman Page needed to work together to defeat The Death Riders, Anna Jay attempted to take the AEW TBS Championship away from Mercedes Mone, and the Continental Classic saw two men move ever closer to Worlds End on December 28.

One thing that did move was "Dynamite's" ratings, and it has moved in a positive direction. "Wrestlenomics" has revealed that the Holiday Bash special averaged a total of 625,000 viewers, up 5 percent from the previous week's 594,000 – the highest viewership "Dynamite" has earned since the November 20 episode, which was the go-home episode for AEW Full Gear.

There was an even bigger move in the key 18-49 demographic as "Dynamite" earned a 0.19 number, an increase of 12 percent from seven days earlier, with the show ranking third for the night for primetime cable telecasts. The show was only beaten by the college football game on ESPN between California and UNLV which placed first, and "Gutfield" on FOX News, which placed second. However, "Dynamite's" second hour was only beaten by the college football according to Dave Meltzer of the "Wrestling Observer."

As far as the quarter-hour breakdown, the show got its usual lead-in boost from "The Big Bang Theory" and 737,000 people were watching at the beginning of Q1. Jay and Mone's TBS Championship match kept viewers interested to the point where viewership didn't significantly drop until MJF's promo at the end of Q2. After the drop to 596,000 viewers, it bounced back to 626,000 at the top of the second hour, before eventually landing on 534,000 viewers at the end of the six-minute over-run.