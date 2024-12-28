AEW CEO Tony Khan Reveals Whether Dynamite & Collision Will Remain Two Hours In 2025

With "Christmas Collision" and "Dynamite on 34th Street" in the books, the next editions of "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision" will not only be the first episodes of 2025, but will also be the first to air live on both cable TV and MAX simultaneously. With streaming services usually having a little more flexibility when it comes to a show's runtime, some have speculated whether either of AEW's main shows could be expanded to three hours. However, when he was asked by Jason Powell of Pro Wrestling.net during the Worlds End media call if sticking to two hours was the plan in 2025, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed as such.

"Yeah that's definitely the plan, thanks for asking, Jason. We are planning to continue with two hours of "Dynamite" on Wednesdays and two hours of "Collision" on Saturdays. Every once in a while, TBS and TNT are very kind to give us an overrun of several minutes, and that can be great when there's a really exciting main event or a huge moment that is happening, and a lot of times we've had great flexibility from our partners, but generally it's around two hours, and that is the plan going forward."

Warner Brothers Discovery have gifted AEW a number of three hour blocks throughout 2024 due to shows like "Collision" and "AEW Rampage" being pre-empted by other major sporting events, and have allowed "Dynamite" to overrun by as long as 30 minutes on some occasions. Khan has openly praised the efforts put in by WBD and AEW in these blocks, and has admitted to considering the idea of a three-hour expansion at some point down the line due to how lucrative the opportunity may be.

