Families Of Bray Wyatt, Brodie Lee Honored By WWE Stars Off-Camera On SmackDown

The final 2024 episode of "WWE SmackDown" hit the airwaves on December 27, and among the fans were the families of two men near and dear to the hearts of the wrestling world. Jon Huber, who was known as Luke Harper in WWE and Brodie Lee in AEW, and Windham Rotunda, who was of course known to WWE fans as Bray Wyatt, were truly beloved, and everyone in attendance last night made sure to make their families feel as loved and as welcomed as possible.

PWInsider have given detailed reports about the goings on before and after the cameras at "SmackDown" were rolling. Before the show, many people were interacting with Wyatt's partner JoJo Offerman and their children, with Natalya giving JoJo's daughter her glasses while on the way to the ring for her match against Michin for "WWE Speed." After the match, Natalya celebrated with Lee's widow Amanda Huber and their two sons Brodie Jr. and Nolan, with Natalya putting Nolan on the barricade to celebrate her victory with him.

Special moment post show, Braun Strowman brings his godson Nash (son of Bray Wyatt) and Brodie & Nolan (sons of Brodie Lee/Luke Harper) all into the ring to Yeet along with The Usos and Sami Zayn at SmackDown.

After the show went off the air, Jey Uso wrestled Chad Gable in a dark match, and on his way to the ring, he gave Brodie Jr. his glasses at ringside. Uso went on to defeat Gable, but was attacked by The Bloodline after the bell, only for Braun Strowman and Sami Zayn to make the save. Once the ring was cleared, Strowman brought Wyatt's son Nash into the ring, with Strowman revealing to the crowd that Nash was also his godson, and the arena lights being dimmed in order for the fireflies to come out in honor of Wyatt. Once the lights were back up, Lee's sons were invited into the ring by Strowman, who dubbed them the next generation of The Wyatt Family, before everyone Yeeted to send the crowd home happy.