Tony Schiavone Comments On Return Of Popular AEW Star At ROH Final Battle 2024

Last Friday, Ring of Honor's Final Battle went from very nice, to very evil, when AEW fan favorite, Danhausen, made his return-hausen during Mansoor (of MxM Collection) and Atlantis Jr.'s match. Since AEW Worlds End last year, the face-painted hexer has not been visible on either ROH or AEW programming since February. Now, he's back and ready to return to his popular post. Head commentator of AEW, Tony Schiavone, reflected on last week's surprise appearance by Danhausen while adding a funny story of how the star always seems to astound him.

"I didn't know he was going to show up," Schiavone said with a surprising tone on his "What Happened When" podcast. "I guess that's the best because when he first showed up on AEW, I didn't realize he was there as well...When he showed up in AEW for the first time, I saw him backstage, but I didn't know that was Danhausen without his makeup and everything. So, I saw this guy walk around backstage, and then, when I saw Danhausen appear, I still didn't put two and two together. But that was pretty cool that he appeared."

As noted, Danhausen's last in-ring match was a singles victory over Brandon Cutler on Ring of Honor in February after he was injured for most of 2023. Since his absence from AEW, the "Very Nice, Very Evil" has conquered several independent championships, including the OTT No Limits and the current IWR World Tag Team Championship, of which he remains the champion alongside the "French-Canadian Frankenstein" PCO. Danhausen first signed with AEW in January 2022. His contract with the company expires in the summer of 2025.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "What Happened When with Tony Schiavone" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.