Konnan Explains Why It's Hard To Take These AEW Stars Seriously

On the December 18 edition of "AEW Dynamite," The Patriarchy's Christian Cage and Nick Wayne defeated HOOK and Katsuyori Shibata in tag team action, however, according to former WCW star Konnan, there's an ongoing issue with two particular wrestlers involved that goes beyond the match. Speaking on his podcast, "Keepin' It 100," Konnan expressed that HOOK and Nick Wayne are not believable in the ring due to their size, stating that they often look like high school kids against most of their opponents.

"Let me tell you something about this match. It was a good match and I'm a big fan of Shibata, I like his work and his selling is very realistic but bro, I try to suspend disbelief as much as I can D.I, I don't know Nick Wayne, I do like HOOK cause I have met him but bro, they just come off as high school kids versus men. It's very hard to take them serious, it's very hard to think they even have a chance ... it looks like if you were playing a basketball game and a high schooler was trying to guard Giannis like that or Damian Lillard you know what I'm saying?"

Despite Konnan's thoughts on both Wayne and HOOK, both young stars have been successful since joining AEW. At the age of 19, Wayne is one part of the AEW Trios Champions and also captured the GCW Tag Team Championships alongside Jordan Oliver last year. HOOK was able to win the FTW Championship on three occasions, holding the title for a total of 626 days before retiring it earlier this year.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Keepin' It 100" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.