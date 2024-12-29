AEW's Adam Cole Reveals Plans For After MJF Feud

The careers of Adam Cole and MJF have been intertwined over the past 18 months as the two men have gone from rivals, to best friends, to champions, and back to rivals. While the story they originally wanted to tell was derailed for almost an entire year due to Cole breaking his ankle, it looks as if this saga is in its final stages, which begs the question of what is next for Adam Cole? During a recent appearance on "Going Ringside," Cole explained that there is only one thing he wants to achieve in 2025.

"The biggest thing for me is once I'm done and finished with Maxwell Jacob Friedman, I really mean this, I've had this goal since I started in AEW and it will be my goal into 2025, I want to become the AEW World Champion," Cole said. "I think anyone in this company has the exact same goal, the exact same vision, and that's certainly Adam Cole's vision as well. So I've been world champion in practically every company that I've ever worked for with the exception of AEW, so to add that to the list would be the ultimate dream come true."

Cole has come close to becoming the AEW World Champion on three occasions so far. He challenged Hangman Page twice in 2022 in the main event of that year's Revolution event, and in a Texas Death Match a few weeks after that with no success. Over a year later he faced MJF for the AEW World Championship in the main event of All In London where Friedman retained, but given how things have played out between the two since that night at Wembley Stadium, it's likely Cole wishes he took the shortcuts given to him when he had the chance.

