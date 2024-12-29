Matt Hardy Hopes To One Day See These AEW Stars In WWE

If anyone knows about franchise tag teams, it's Matt Hardy. Whether it's pioneering tag team styles unheard of until he and his brother, Jeff Hardy, cultivated them together. or capturing gold everywhere they go, Matt has a professional eye for who would make it on the Mount Rushmore tag teams list in the 21st Century. He's also a big fan of his former AEW co-workers, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, aka, The Young Bucks, and he'd love to see them in WWE.

"There's a part of me deep down because I do have so much love for Matt and Nick Jackson. I really wish The Bucks, when it was all said and done, that they could end up going to WWE and find success there, too," he stated on his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast. "I think they're a team that deserves that at the end of the day. Will that ever happen? Who knows... But I would be happy if that happened for them."

Even though it seems unlikely for the Young Bucks to leave their executive vice president posts in AEW to jump ship to their most ferocious competitors, never say never. After all, we've seen this surprising turn of events happen before when Cody Rhodes left AEW to return to WWE.

The Bucks, who are taking an in-ring hiatus until their IWGP Tag Team Title match at Wrestle Dynasty on January 5, remain the only duo ever to hold the AEW World Tag Team Championships three separate times. Their third reign ended at "AEW Fright Night Dynamite" this past October against longstanding AEW signees, Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen).

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.