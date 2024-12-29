Vince Russo Says This Former WWE Champ Doesn't Need The Belt

After nearly a full year of trying to regain her Women's World Championship from Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley will have the opportunity to defeat her for the title on the first "WWE Raw" on Netflix. This will be Ripley's third time challenging Morgan for the championship since having to relinquish the title after WrestleMania 40, and it's possible WWE will finally have "Mami" defeat her rival to conclude their feud. However, according to Vince Russo on "Sportskeeda WrestleBinge," Ripley shouldn't defeat Morgan on January 6 due to her popularity.

"Rhea Ripley is super over with the people, she don't need the belt. Liv does, that belt and that title really helps Liv. Rhea Ripley will remain over whether or not she wins the title, she doesn't need the title. They just need to protect her in this match. I think — I mean, they should keep the title on Liv."

In addition to Ripley versus Morgan for the Women's World Championship, Seth Rollins versus CM Punk and Roman Reigns versus Solo Sikoa in Tribal Combat will also take place on the first "Raw" on Netflix. Elsewhere, the soon-to-be-retired John Cena has been advertised for the big occasion. January 6 will also mark only the fourth match Ripley has had on "Raw" in the past year, as she was unable to compete during most of 2024 outside of Premium Live Events due to injury.

