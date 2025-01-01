WWE NXT's Oba Femi Details Return To Nigeria

At "WWE NXT" Deadline, Oba Femi returned to action as the replacement for Eddy Thorpe in the Men's Survivor Challenge. Two weeks before that, however, the former NXT North American Champion returned to his home country of Nigeria to take care of something related to his visa. As noted on "The Ringer Wrestling Show," Femi also used the time away as an opportunity to reunite with his family.

"I saw my family, which is nice to do because they live in Nigeria and I don't," Femi said. "It's nice to be outside of the wrestling bubble for a little bit because like when you're on your own, it's every week, it's fast, it's coming at you, it's training, interview, practice, TV. So the little moments that I can get to just chill and do nothing, I savor those. And there's also moments where I do still think about wrestling when I'm actively off because, at the end of the day, the love of the craft, you're always going to think about what you love. Yeah, so I do all those things. I hang out with family, catch up, enjoy my own presence and still think about wrestling."

In general, Femi fills his time off with a number of other extracurricular activities, such as drawing, listening to music, fishing, and watching movies. When it comes to wrestling, Femi is continuing to better his craft with the help of WWE Performance Center trainers like Shawn Michaels and Matt Bloom.

Most recently, Femi defeated NXT Tag Team Champion Axiom on "NXT" television. Prior to that, he secured himself an NXT Championship match by winning the aforementioned Men's Iron Survivor Challenge with a total of three falls.

