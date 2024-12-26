Oba Femi Opens Up About Love Of Art And Cinema

2024 was undoubtedly a breakout year for "WWE NXT" star Oba Femi. From setting the longest-reigning run with the NXT North American Championship at 272 days to becoming this year's Men's Iron Survivor Challenge victor, there is much more trek for the former champion to tread in the new year. Although he's been busy climbing to the top for a shot at the NXT Championship, Femi enjoys his time off with other light-hearted activities that allow him to expand his assets to the ring. In an interview with "The Ringer Wrestling Show," Femi discussed the extra circular activities he partakes in on his off days.

"I'm a big movie guy generally," Femi began. "I'm also an artist. I draw. So, I'll doodle something. I walk out. I listen to music. I catch up with friends and family. Like, I'm still a normal human being...so, I do regular things. Recently, [I] took up fishing. I've been a few times. That might be it. I mean, I'm a big movie person. I watch movies all day. I watch a movie, and I'll watch the critique videos on it. I mean, I'm a movie cinema fan."

On Tuesday, January 7, Femi will get his long-awaited shot at Trick Williams' NXT Championship at "NXT: New Year's Evil," despite having to face off not only against the champion but also "The Alpha Wolf," Eddy Thorpe, who, like, "The Boy Who Cried Wolf," howled his way into this matchup through intimidation and playing off of people's sympathies.

