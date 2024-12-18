WWE Star Eddy Thorpe Gets Heated With Shawn Michaels After NXT Main Event

Controversy surrounded "NXT" as the show went off the air last evening, after the main event between Eddy Thorpe and Trick Williams for Williams' NXT Championship ended with a double pinfall. Despite the best efforts of "NXT" GM Ava Raine and two officials, a decision on who walked away with the title wasn't made as the broadcast ended. However, it was made just a few minutes later, with "NXT" cameras thankfully there to capture it.

The exclusive footage was uploaded to X 47 minutes after "NXT" ended, with Raine declaring that, because both Thorpe and Williams' shoulders were both on the mat, the match ended in a draw, with Williams retaining the championship. As Williams celebrated in the ring, a furious Thorpe got in the face of Raine to argue the decision, leading to the arrival of WWE Hall of Famer and "NXT" overseer, Shawn Michaels.

That didn't help the situation, as Michaels' attempts to calm Thorpe down instead led to Thorpe shoving him. As Michaels looked on in semi-disbelief, referees got between Thorpe and Michaels, and Williams grabbed Thorpe and threw him back into the ring. A brief scuffle broke out between the two that ended with Williams booting Thorpe from the ring, allowing him to return to his celebration, while Michaels and Raine made their way to the back as the crowd chanted for Michaels.

There's no word on whether Thorpe will be punished for his actions towards Michaels, which could also affect his chances for a rematch against Williams. Regardless, Thorpe will at least be waiting a little bit for said bout, as Williams is scheduled to defend the NXT Championship against Men's Iron Survivor winner Oba Femi at New Year's Evil on January 7.