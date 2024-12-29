WWE's Michin Explains Current State Of The OC, Reveals Their Role In Her New Ring Name

Before going solo and challenging for the newly minted WWE Women's United States Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event, Michin was the lone woman in The OC faction. Formerly known as Mia Yim, Michin opened up about her bond with the group and her unique new moniker during an appearance on "Casual Conversations With the Classic."

"It feels like a situationship, like a complicated situationship that I don't even know what's happening because AJ is on the dark side. But I still have so much love for him, like that's my Uncle Al right there. I told him I might accidentally slip up and call you Oppa, which in Korean, that means like big brother, like that's my Oppa. And Luke [Gallows] and Karl [Anderson], even though they're with AJ on the dark side, I'm like, regardless of what they do I will always support them. I will always love them."

Turning her focus to her current ring name, Michin revealed that it was inspired by both her childhood and The OC's established traditions.

"The OC ... when they wrestled in Japan they had their own nicknames and stuff. So when I came back and I joined them, they're like, you need a nickname, like that's just part of the crew, like you need one. So Michin is something that I've had since I was a kid from my mom, like she would call me and my sister crazy."

The nickname, which translates to "crazy" in Korean, perfectly complements Michin's bold, no-holds-barred attitude on screen. As far as the leader of The OC, AJ Styles remains on the shelf after injuring his foot during a match with Carmelo Hayes in October. Anderson, meanwhile, is expected to be out until after WWE WrestleMania 41 with an arm injury.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "Casual Conversations With the Classic" podcast and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for transcription.