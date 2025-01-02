Former WWE Star TJ Perkins Recalls His Backstage Reactions With Vince McMahon

TJ Perkins doesn't have the kind of Vince McMahon stories that some do. From 2016 to 2019, Perkins — who also wrestled simply as TJP – wasn't positioned too prolifically on WWE cards. However, in a recent interview with "Thats Wrestling!" Perkins said he spoke with McMahon more frequently than most, adding his interactions were mostly positive.

"I made it a point to talk to him as often as I could," Perkins said. "You don't want to overuse that privilege [but] I would talk to him pretty regularly. He was very easy to talk to. He's very down to earth. He's very quiet. I watched that doc recently [Netflix's "Mr. McMahon"] and a lot of the way that he speaks there is very similar to real life. ... He's just, like, kind of a quiet older guy."

Perkins said McMahon never belittled or criticized him, and if McMahon wasn't enthralled with an idea, he would suggest ways to improve it rather than dismiss it completely. He claimed others' first brushes with the former chairman were similar.

"Every time people came in the door, they were surprised," Perkins said. "I guess of how accommodating he could be ... he would treat you very well, and kind of take you by the hand and lead you through what you need to do to be a better professional." Perkins also defended McMahon against people who called him out of touch, noting that running a weekly TV show with no off-season is bound to produce a few misses along with the hits.

While Perkins' WWE career may not have been as memorable as some, he does have a place in WWE history as the first Cruiserweight Champion after the company revived the title. WWE's Crusierweigtht Championship was later unified into the NXT North American Championship. TJP was released by WWE in February 2019.