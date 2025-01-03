Mustafa Ali Discusses His Divisive Political Character, Recalls Controversial Trump Promo

Former WWE star Mustafa Ali has discussed his politician gimmick and how he had to edit out a promo that he deemed to be too controversial.

Ali, in a recent interaction with Chris Van Vliet on "Insight," revealed that he wanted to do the politician character in WWE, but didn't get the go-ahead from WWE.

"I'm so thankful for this independent run because I really wanted to do this politician character on WWE programming and ultimately I wasn't allowed to do it," stated Ali. "But doing it on the independents, I found that, like, there's a range, like some people really like it, some people don't like it, and then there's some people that think that I'm pushing some sort of political narrative. So, not that I'm shying away from it, but I'm definitely evaluating it."

Ali's hesitancy over continuing the politician gimmick arises from the real-life assassination attempt on President Donald Trump, which happened just a few days after a promo that he filmed along with Mike Bailey. After being attacked by Bailey, Ali cut a promo that was taped just a few days before the incident with Trump, which forced him to ask TNA to edit parts of the promo.

"Later that night, in a promo, I say, 'Mike Bailey tried to attack me and what the public has deemed an assassination attempt.' We tape this the week that's going to go live which is a Thursday, earlier that week the incident happens with Trump — the assassination attempt. So I'm sitting and I'm watching ... how some people had nothing to do with it, a genuine coincidence. So I had to text TNA, [tell them] like 'Guys, I don't [think we should air this]' 'cause some people are going to think we're parodying it or making fun of it," he stated.

The former WWE star explained that the sensitive nature of his politician gimmick has made him reconsider whether he should continue with it.

