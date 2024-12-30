Kazarian Criticizes The Booking Of His SCU Faction In AEW

They were in the first official pay-per-view match in AEW history and the the inaugural AEW Tag Team Champions, not to mention the fact they insulted every city that they had ever been in. However, SoCal Uncensored (or SCU for short) disbanded in 2021, with Frankie Kazarian, Scorpio Sky, and Christopher Daniels all going their separate ways with varying degrees of success. Kazarian was a guest on the "Battleground Podcast," where he opened up about how he was frustrated about the use of SCU in AEW, especially considering how popular they were when the company formed.

"Honestly, SCU was never used on the early AEW television to our full potential, and what I mean is what brought is to the dance, the stuff we were doing on BTE and the stuff like our microphone stuff, and just us as a unit, that was never featured the way it could have, and should have been in my opinion. In the early days, SCU got really, really hot in the last year of Ring of Honor, the last year we were there in Ring of Honor, 2018 in particular, and our faction was right up there with The Elite in terms of popularity and rivaling those guys. For whatever reason, we were never presented as that version of SCU."

Kazarian was also asked about a potential reunion later on down the line in somewhere like TNA where he currently works. He explained that logistically, the SCU reunion would be difficult to pull off, but he still loves Daniels and Sky, and made it clear that you should never say never in the wrestling business. Kazarian left AEW over creative differences with the company, claiming that his vision for wrestling is different from what the company presents.

