Photo: Charlotte Flair Teases WWE Return With Cryptic Message

Charlotte Flair hasn't been seen on WWE television since last December after tearing her ACL, MCL and meniscus in a match against Asuka on "WWE Smackdown." Due to the severity of the injury, "The Queen" has unfortunately been unable to compete throughout all of 2024, despite her time away from the ring initially projected to be nine months. However, rumors about Flair reappearing have recently began to circulate, with reports suggesting that her return is "imminent." What's more, the 14-time Women's World Champion has teased a comeback in her latest post on social media — along with a potential revamping of her character.

Flair took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share a photo of her putting on a headset in front of multiple computer screens and added a caption inspired by the theme song of WWE CCO Triple H, possibly hinting that her return could be on the horizon.

"It's all about the game and how you play it."

It's all about the game and how you play it 😈 pic.twitter.com/3iNl2FPXB5 — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) December 30, 2024

Flair was initially rumored to return at Saturday Night's Main Event earlier this month, but it seems like fans will have to wait until the new year to see "The Queen" back in action. The first "WWE Raw" on Netflix next Monday could be the destination for Flair's return, especially after teasing a comeback yesterday. However, with the Royal Rumble also on the horizon, it's possible WWE will choose to wait one more month before having Flair step back inside the ring. That said, all of the signs point toward the former champion returning to screens in the very near future.