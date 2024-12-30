WWE HOFer Booker T Is Returning To The Ring To Face An Anoa'i Family Member

Wrestling fans haven't seen the last Spin-a-Roonie from Booker T. At an event for his Reality of Wrestling promotion this past Sunday, the 59-year-old, two-time WWE Hall of Famer came face-to-face with a member of the legendary Anoa'i family, where he declared his intentions to wrestle again. On January 11, fans will find out if the former five-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion can still bring it, as he challenges one of his star pupils — Zilla Fatu.

A short video posted by X user @MuscleManMalcolm captured the heated exchange from Sunday. "You were supposed to be a mentor," Fatu says in the video. "But you turned me into an enemy. And it hurts." After a fired-up Booker T prompts the crowd on their interest in seeing them clash, he says, "Tell you what... January 11. It's gonna be you and I. You in trouble, dog."

Booker T vs Zilla Fatu

Reality of Wrestling

January 11, 2025 pic.twitter.com/d7AFppCv1Q — MuscleManMalcolm (@MalcolmMuscle) December 30, 2024

Fatu — the son of the late Eddie Fatu, known to WWE fans as Umaga — owes much of his early success on the independent circuit to Booker T and his Reality of Wrestling promotion. In various interviews over the past few years, Booker has been candid about Fatu's potential, suggesting it's only a matter of time before WWE comes calling. But Fatu's volatile personality has sometimes been a subject of concern, even leading to a brief falling out with Booker T and Reality of Wrestling before the two sides eventually made amends. Given their history, Booker T is perhaps eyeing their upcoming showdown to help elevate Fatu's stock in the wrestling industry.

The January 11 match will be Booker T's first since being a surprise entrant in the 2023 Royal Rumble. Coming out at #21, the former King of the Ring unleashed a few offensive maneuvers before ultimately being thrown out by GUNTHER.