TNA Year-End Award Winner's Contract Set To Expire

Just when people thought that the wave of TNA Wrestling departures and potential departures was over, one of their most promising stars is also reaching the end of their current agreement.

Fightful Select is reporting that Bhupinder Gujjar will become a free agent on New Year's Day as his contract with the company is set to expire on December 31. The 30-year-old has been with TNA since the start of 2022 after being a rising fixture on the Canadian independent scene, although his momentum, much like everyone's, was stifled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He has challenged for the TNA (then Impact Wrestling) Digital Media Championship on two separate occasions, and at the company's Year End Awards in 2023, he won the One's To Watch award as the main star fans should be keeping an eye on in 2024. However, he has wrestled his matches predominantly on "TNA Xplosion," this year, and has already dabbled back into the Canadian indies with his appearances at Maple Leaf Pro's "Forged In Excellence" events.

Gujjar is the latest in a long line of TNA stars who have either left the company in recent weeks, or are on the verge of becoming free agents in the new year. So far, "Speedball" Mike Bailey has left the company and looks set to be joining AEW. KUSHIDA, Trent Seven, and Rhino have all concluded their time with the company, and ring announcer Jade Chung has also bid farewell to TNA. Chung's husband, Josh Alexander, is on the verge of becoming a free agent, as is AJ Francis was recently backstage at AEW Worlds End, and Jordynne Grace who will reportedly be heading to WWE at the end of her deal, with the reason for some departures being that they were asked to take pay cuts.