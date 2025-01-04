Why Bully Ray Believes AEW President Tony Khan Should Learn From Paul Heyman

Bully Ray is seemingly not impressed with the storylines that Tony Khan and co. have put on AEW television recently, and also criticized a story that played out at Worlds End.

Ray discussed the return of Adam Copeland at Worlds End, and Copeland and the FTR's feud with Death Riders, on "Busted Open." He bemoaned the fact that a former WWE star is sticking up for AEW, suggesting that Tony Khan should learn a few tricks from Paul Heyman, who made great use of homegrown talent when running ECW.

"At the end of the day, it's the former WWE guy [Copeland] going to be fighting the former WWE guy [Moxley] to stick up for AEW? It's the homegrown talent that has to flourish, that has to shine. Nobody — nobody — in this industry was better than taking veteran talent to use to get the homegrown talent over than Paul Heyman. Since Tony Khan wants to say he's such a disciple of ECW and of Paul Heyman, he should be learning from that," stated Ray. "We've seen Darby [Allin] stick up for AEW, we've seen Orange [Cassidy] stick up for AEW already, we see all the homegrown talent stick up and nothing is working. The story doesn't make sense."

He asserted that only the diehard AEW fans can make sense of the aforementioned storyline. Ray was brutally honest about the current situation in AEW, claiming that fans did not care for most stars at Worlds End, barring a few, namely Will Ospreay, Copeland, and Kris Statlander.

"Other than that, nobody cares about anybody over there. All they care about are the acrobatics or the moves, or the death-defying acts that the wrestlers do, or the zingers that they do," said the WWE Hall of Famer.

Fight for the Fallen, set to take place on January 1, 2025, will see Copeland and FTR face off against the Death Riders' Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli, in a trios match.

