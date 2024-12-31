Report: Former WWE Star Eva Marie Files For Divorce

Ever since she was part of mass WWE releases back in November 2021, ending a brief second run with the promotion, former WWE star Eva Marie has largely been out of sight, out of mind when it comes to wrestling fans. Unfortunately for her, that changed today, when news broke about the former "Total Divas" star being unlucky in love.

TMZ Sports reports that Marie filed for divorce earlier this month from her husband Jonathan Coyle. The filing reveals that this was not a sudden decision, as the two had separated back in October of last year, with irreconcilable differences listed as the reason for the split. Neither Marie nor Coyle offered comment on the story.

Fans of Marie and "Total Divas" are more than familiar with Coyle, who was featured prominently on the show during Marie's run on the show from season one through season six. The couple are said to have met during a CrossFit workout, dating several months before getting engaged in 2013. They would elope that October, and later had a ceremony attended by Marie's then co-workers Summer Rae, Cameron, Layla El, and Brie and Nikki Bella.

Through her WWE release and marital woes, Marie has kept busy with her acting career, which she began focusing on following her first release from WWE in 2017. She played the lead role of Fiona "Phoenix" Grant in the 2023 action film "Phoenix," co-starring alongside MMA legend Randy Couture and Neil McDonough. She is currently set to appear in the upcoming film "Action #1" as a bounty hunter.