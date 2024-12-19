Eva Marie: From Professional Soccer Dreams To WWE Diva

Natalie Eva Marie Nelson is better known to WWE fans as the infamous, fiery-haired Eva Marie, of "Total Divas" reality TV fame. She divided fans over her various gimmicks, heel, and face turns, and her perceived abilities in the ring. What fans don't know about her, however, is that she didn't initially aspire to be a professional wrestler, reality star, and fitness celebrity. Marie wanted to become a soccer star at a young age, but, quite like her two WWE runs, things didn't go as planned for her.

Marie started her climb to fame when she moved to Los Angeles from her native San Francisco area to pursue acting when her professional soccer plans fell through. In the "City of Angels," she stumbled into a WWE tryout by chance and was cast on "Total Divas" not even two days after signing with the company. She signed her contract in 2013 and made the cross-country move from Los Angeles to Orlando, Florida, where she began training at WWE's Performance Center. Marie quickly appeared on the main roster after initially signing, then was sent down to "NXT" before being let go by the company. During her time away from WWE, she re-invented herself in the fitness world, and was brought back in June 2021 to "WWE Raw." That November, after four months of a rather lackluster return in most fans' eyes, Marie was once again let go in a mass layoff in WWE.

Despite both her soccer dreams as a young woman and her career inside a wrestling ring both coming to a premature end, Eva Marie has reinvented herself over and over again. From Instagram fame to podcast hosting, to helping others recover from addiction, this former WWE star continues to impress her fans.