AJ Mendez, Fka WWE's AJ Lee, Scheduled To Appear At Upcoming Event

For a career that many feel may have ended abruptly, former WWE star AJ Lee certainly left her mark, tying the record for most reigns as WWE Divas Champion, becoming arguably the most popular women's wrestler in WWE prior to the "Women's Revolution" in 2015, and setting a record for the most questions regarding a potential return. But come March 2025, Lee will accomplish another milestone; being the headlining attraction at "New York's Biggest Autograph Expo."

On Monday, "The Big Event EXS (Entertainment and Sports Expo)" announced on Facebook that Lee would be one of the marquee guests for the upcoming event, taking place at Suffolk Credit Union Arena in Brentwood, New York. Billed under her real name, AJ Mendez, Lee becomes the latest notable wrestling name to be announced for the expo, joining former WWE stars Mandy Rose and Rob Van Dam, "WWE NXT" star Lola Vice, and AEW TBS and New Japan Strong Women's Champion Mercedes Mone.

The large number of wrestling personalities featured seems to continue the theme of "The Big Event" over the years. A look at the expo's website reveals that past events also featured several wrestling stars, including Rose, Brie and Nikki Bella, Killer Kelly, former AEW and WWE star CJ Perry, WWE star Andrade El Idolo, AEW stars Hook, Satnam Singh, and Paul Wight, and former AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson.

Lee has largely stayed away from wrestling since her WWE departure in 2015, save for a brief stint as executive producer and color commentator from Women of Wrestling from 2021 to 2023. She has instead focused on projects with writing partner, actress Aimee Garcia, and acting roles, including and guest appearance in "Heels" alongside her husband, CM Punk, and a role in the upcoming film "Sacramento."