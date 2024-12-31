WWE HOFer Booker T Comments On His Upcoming In-Ring Return Against Zilla Fatu

While Booker T has largely been inactive as an in-ring performer over the past 13 years, he has popped up here and there, wrestling in the 2023 Royal Rumble, or competing in one-offs for his promotion, Reality of Wrestling. That will be the case again in early 2025, when the WWE Hall of Famer will wrestle his first match in 2 years, and his first singles match since 2019, taking on highly touted prospect, and Anoai' family member, Zilla Fatu.

Naturally, Booker's return match came up during the latest episode of the "Hall of Fame" podcast, and Booker was not only fired up about wrestling once again, but he is looking to prove a point.

"I couldn't think of a better way to bring in this new year, whooping somebody's ass, you know what I mean?" Booker said. "So...hey, everybody wanted to know if it was true. Everybody wanted to know if it was real. But dammit, it's real. You know what, am I the man I used to be...No. Am I great as I once was? No. But I can still be great once. Of course, the right knee is bummed out. Of course, the cartilage is bone on bone. Of course...all of that.

"But you know what? I'm going to tape it up, cause you know why...Because how are you going to tell a man...he can't go out there and do it like he once did once before? How are you going to do it? You can't do it. That's what I'm talking about. So me, myself, get ready. January 11, Walker, Texas, Lawyer Arena, bam, stepping right back inside the squared circle. Look at the flame...It's still burning deep inside...So I'm going to tell this youngster, on January 11...shucky ducky, quack quack baby. I'm back."

