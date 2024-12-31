WWE NXT's Oba Femi Teases Match With Former WWE Star

In his immediate future, Oba Femi will challenge Trick Williams for the NXT Championship at "WWE NXT" New Year's Evil, with Eddy Thorpe rounding it out as a triple threat. Beyond "NXT" New Year's Evil, Femi is also interested in squaring off with a former WWE star, who currently resides in the partner promotion of TNA Wrestling.

"I hope [AJ Francis and I] get to have a hard-hitting, big man [versus] big man match. That'll be something exciting for the people to see," Femi told "The Takedown on SI." "It's very rare that we get those. It's always big man [versus] small man or both regular-sized guys. The true potential of big man [versus] big man matches is definitely something that's still untapped in the recent years.

"I'm sure when you look back at the 90s and 80s, you'll see a thousand big men working with each other. That's one of the things that excites me about potentially working with AJ Francis. It's big man and big man and you rarely get to do that, so I'm open to it."

Amidst WWE's ongoing partnership with TNA, Francis recently named Femi as one of his desired opponents. Given Femi's aforementioned comments, it seems that sentiment is now mutual.

Four months after his release from WWE, Francis made his TNA debut at Hard To Kill in January 2024, with a contract that was set to expire this month. On Tuesday, TNA confirmed that Francis had inked a new deal with the company for an undisclosed amount of time.

