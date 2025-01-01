Update On Gabe Kidd's NJPW Contract Status

A reigning New Japan Pro-Wrestling star with a major match this weekend has a contract that is reportedly expiring soon with the promotion. According to Fightful Select, NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Gape Kidd's contract is coming up soon, though the outlet did not report an exact timeframe. Fightful noted Kidd is expected to be a talent NJPW hopes to retain, but it's not known if the negotiation process has started between the two.

Kidd will face a newly-returned Kenny Omega at Wrestle Dynasty on Sunday. The pair got into a backstage altercation back in November, after Omega announced his return after a year-long battle with diverticulitis. During a press event after Omega made the announcement, Kidd confronted the AEW executive vice president and questioned him about choosing NJPW for his comeback. The confrontation led to a fight that was captured by multiple cameras, suggesting it was planned, leading to the match at the historic Tokyo Dome, the night after Wrestle Kingdom 19. In addition to NJPW and AEW stars competing at Wrestle Dynasty, Stardom, Ring of Honor, and CMLL will be represented as well.

Though his contract status may be up in the air with NJPW, Kidd has expressed he doesn't have interest in joining Tony Khan's promotion. Kidd vented his frustration in an interview posted to NJPW's YouTube channel, where he said he not only doesn't plan to join AEW, but said he's not happy with the relationship between the two promotions. He called it "embarrassing" and said that AEW isn't helping them. Kidd explicitly said he doesn't want anything to do with AEW. Kidd has been featured in both AEW and ROH in 2024, however, appearing at Forbidden Door and also wrestling twice on ROH.