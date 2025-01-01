Cora Jade Facing Three WWE NXT Women In NA Title Contender's Match

"WWE NXT's" New Years Evil special next Tuesday is heating up, and a new contender for the Women's North American Championship will be determined. On Tuesday's show, "NXT" General Manager Ava told Cora Jade she will be challenging Stephanie Vaquer, Lola Vice, and Kelani Jordan for the shot at Fallon Henley. Jade had been feuding with the women's mid-card division for weeks, and attempted to attack Jordan with a kendo stick during Jordan's match against Vice.

Jade attacked again after Jordan defeated Vice, and Vaquer came out to make the save. Vice accidentally hit "The Dark Angel" with a spinning backfist, and the pair argued backstage, though Jordan tried to break it up. Jade was seen watching the argument before Ava approached her and asked her to challenge the three women for a shot at the Women's North American Championship in the fatal four-way next week.

NXT Champion Roxanne Perez will defend her title against Women's Iron Survivor Giulia at New Years Evil as well. Trick Williams puts his NXT Championship on the line against Men's Iron Survivor Oba Femi and Eddy Thorpe. It was also announced on Tuesday that Charlie Dempsey and Lexis King will face-off once again, in a sudden-death Heritage Cup rules match.