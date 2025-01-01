WWE NXT Names Year-End Award Winners

With 2024 coming to a close, "WWE NXT" commemorated the year that was with their annual awards, which were unveiled on Tuesday's episode of "NXT." This year's awards featured an extra category — that being the Best PLE/Show of the Year — in addition to the five included in the 2023 iteration. Voting was again coordinated on WWE's official website through fan polls.

NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez found victory in the category for "NXT" Female Superstar of the year, which also included Lola Vice, Jaida Parker, and former NXT Women's North American Champion Kelani Jordan. Jordan and Perez were also nominated for the Match of the Year award due to their performances against Sol Ruca and Thea Hail, respectively. Ultimately, this distinction was bestowed to Oba Femi, Josh Briggs, and Dijak for their triple threat NXT North American Championship match at "NXT" Stand & Deliver.

In addition to Match of the Year, Femi also found success in the category for "NXT" Male Superstar of the Year, defeating the likes of Tony D'Angelo, Ethan Page, and his upcoming opponent, NXT Champion Trick Williams. In the tag team division, fans crowned Axiom and Nathan Frazer as the "NXT" Tag Team of the Year. Their victory comes over Meta-Four's Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson, Hank Walker and Tank Ledger, and Chase U (Andre Chase, Duke Hudson, Ridge Holland, Riley Osborne, & Thea Hail).

Regarding "NXT" Moment of the Year, fans circled the debut of TNA Wrestling's Joe Hendry as the winner. Hendry arrived to "NXT" on June 18 as a part of the partnership formed between WWE and TNA, notably partaking in a number one contenders battle royal for the NXT Championship. Finally, the WWE Universe named "NXT" Stand & Deliver as the Best PLE/Show of the Year.