Why Bully Ray Believes The Use Of Blood At AEW Worlds End Was 'Unnecessary'

AEW is no stranger to blood and things were no different at Worlds End. The opening match between Kyle Fletcher and Will Ospreay saw the latter in a crimson mask to kick things off, and Adam Cole and MJF were both cut open during their match. Jon Moxley was apparently busted open accidentally on the back of his head during the main event.

Not everyone was a fan of AEW's use of blood, but WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray said on "Busted Open Radio" that he initially thought the use of blood in the opening match was unnecessary, but changed his mind.

"I will tell you this, it was very difficult for that entire roster to follow up that first match," he said. "People almost, 'blew their whole load' on that first match emotionally, with all the pops, with all the sounds, 'Oh!' 'Ah!' But when I saw him in the back with Renee [Paquette], then I understood the threat."

Ray said that he then got on board with the story. But, he specified that the match pitting Cole against MJF for the "AEW Dynamite" Diamond Ring didn't need blood. He said that blood should only be used in the right spots, where it makes sense.

"If you wanted to tell the story of Will fighting from underneath because of loss of blood and going into the semi-main, spirit of '76, yeah, they could have stayed away from it any place else," he said. "Tell me where blood was used in the rest of the show where it meant something or as much as it did for Will."

