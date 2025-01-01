Backstage Update On Jade Cargill's WWE Status During Holiday Season

Jade Cargill was pulled from WWE television in November, with reports indicating that the former AEW star is dealing with a serious injury. As it stands, it's unknown when she'll return to action, though PWInsider has provided an update on what she's been doing during the holidays.

According to the report, Cargill is spending time in Hawaii with her family. The status update doesn't reveal any information about her injury recovery, though previous backstage reports stated that Cargill is expected to be out for at least three months.

That said, some contrary reports have claimed that Cargill's WWE absence is related to her working on non-WWE projects and not an injury. If that's the case, it's possible that she'll return to action ahead of her anticipated injury recovery timeline. With "WWE Raw" moving to Netflix next week and the Royal Rumble coming up, the company has options in terms of high-profile events for reintroducing her to the WWE Universe.

Despite her absence from television, Cargill is still one-half of the Women's WWE Tag Team Champions with Bianca Belair. As such, she will probably have a meaningful role to play when she comes back. Furthermore, the way in which her removal from television was written could lead to a revenge storyline, as the champ was attacked by an unknown assailant. For now, though, it appears that she is enjoying her time away from WWE's busy schedule.

Cargill joined WWE in 2023 after leaving AEW, where she was a long-running TBS Champion. At the time, Cargill claimed she left Tony Khan's promotion to be on a bigger platform and achieve a Hall of Fame career.