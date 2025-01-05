WWE's R-Truth Discusses The Injury That Almost Cost Him A Leg

Former WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth went through a scary period in 2022 after an injury to his bottom quad tendon turned into a serious infection. He went through multiple surgeries before he finally returned to WWE to a massive crowd reaction at Survivor Series in 2023. Truth appeared on Chris Van Vliet's "Insight" podcast and spoke more about the infection that almost ended his career – and almost took his leg. He said he found out when he went to get his stitches out that the incision wasn't healing.

"That's when they found out I had five different bacteria, like staph, MRSA, their cousins and kin folks and relatives," he explained. "It was so bad. It was so bad the doctor wouldn't even give me a high five."

Truth explained that his doctor asked him what he was doing that afternoon, and asked if there was someone else who could pick up his kids. He said the doctor told him he needed to get into surgery right then, and it was serious. Truth's mind was thinking "way ahead."

"There was a chance I could have lost my leg," Truth said. "The infection was that bad he thought they were going to have to amputate if they couldn't get it slowed down. I was on antibiotics, like thinking about, it was like $4700 a week for it. I was on the heavy stuff."

Since returning, R-Truth has teamed up with The Miz, reuniting as The Awesome Truth, and won the "WWE Raw" Tag Team Championships in a ladder match at WrestleMania 40. Most recently, Truth has been involved in a comedy feud with Pete Dunne, where he's been calling the former "WWE NXT UK" by his other gimmick name – Butch.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Insight" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.