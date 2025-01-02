AEW Dynamite Fight For The Fallen 1/1/2025: 3 Things We Loved And Hated

On the January 1 edition of "AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen," Powerhouse Hobbs attempted to get back on his winning streak after a well-fought battle against AEW International Champion Konosuke Takeshita at Worlds End. Hobbs found his opponents in Jon Cruz and Rob Killjoy, two North Carolina locals, and proceeded to run through them in less than five legal minutes.

Yes, according to Cagematch, Hobbs' match tonight was less than five legal minutes. Hobbs hit a grand total of five moves to secure the victory over Cruz and Killjoy, and the world...immediately moved on. I'd be hard-pressed to find a person who seriously got on the Hobbs bandwagon after just that match.

I don't care how much sense a squash match makes, it is one of the stupidest character-building techniques in professional wrestling. The point of a squash match is to either make a wrestler look like a powerhouse of a threat — the wrestling equivalent of a nuclear warhead — or to turn the crowd on somebody (see: Becky Lynch at SummerSlam 2022). At least for the latter reason, squash matches work to an extent (see: how hesitant people were to turn on Lynch after SummerSlam). For the former, however, I'd argue that squash matches don't put someone over as frequently as bookers might think. In fact, I think that squash matches bury the talent that they are trying so desperately to build.

I'm not saying that Hobbs should've had a 50/50 match with Cruz and Killjoy. I get that Cruz and Killjoy were enhancement talents for Hobbs they didn't even get their own entrances. However, you cannot tell me that 80% of the AEW audience thought any more highly of Hobbs after he squashed two local guys. Trying to make talent seem strong by putting them over two nobodies (sorry Cruz and Killjoy) is like being afraid of a serial killer when they only kill old ladies. Like, anyone in the AEW locker room could have beat up Cruz and Killjoy. Hobbs is not special, and while Hobbs stacking and pinning them might have looked cool in the moment, I guarantee that half of the people who watched Wednesday's episode will forget about this match come tomorrow morning.

How do we actually build talent back up? Give them veritable matches. They don't have to win them, but let them fight and show their talent. Kris Statlander lost twice to Mercedes Moné, but she fought extremely well, and I'd argue she looked a lot stronger coming out of those two losses than Hobbs did coming out of his squash victory. At the very least, you care about Statlander more after those two amazing matches. Hobbs shouldn't have been fed two local guys to begin with. Start putting him in with the big dogs. We cannot get excited for new talent when we only see five minutes of them at a time.

If you thought this Hobbs squash is indicative of a push, I hate to be a Killjoy.

Written by Angeline Phu