WWE Stars Share Their Goals For 2025

A new year has arrived and WWE's social media team has taken some time to speak to some of the company's top stars about their goals for 2025. Among those consulted were CM Punk, the New Day, Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, and more, with the answers ranging from threatening to light-hearted.

"Win the Royal Rumble," Punk answered. "Beat everybody. Win all the titles. Continue to make New Day dress in the janitor's closet. And shave Dominik Mysterio's moustache."

"To make sure that everyone knows I am the true, rightful WWE Champion, and I will try to remain the WWE Champion for as long as I possibly can," Kevin Owens said. "Forget the goal in 2025. That's the goal for the next decade. How about that?"

The newly-heel Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods took the phone from the WWE employee's hand and went off alone to record themselves. They informed the audience that they intend to capture tag team gold this year before rudely returning the phone to the employee.

On a similar note, Morgan stated that she intends to continue her reign as the greatest WWE Women's World Championship of all time. Additionally, Morgan intends to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Raquel Rodriguez, while also continuing her "perfect relationship" with Mysterio. As for Mysterio, the 27-year-old said he simply wants to stop being misunderstood and hated by WWE fans.

Karrion Kross, walking next to wife Scarlett Bordeaux, shared his desire to "destroy as many lives as possible." Last but not least, LA Knight has set out to capture all four main roster men's singles championships this calendar year.

WWE's first show of the new year takes place tomorrow — Friday, January 3, with the first three-hour edition of "WWE SmackDown." The promotion will then follow that up on Monday with the Netflix debut of "WWE Raw."