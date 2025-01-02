Mercedes Mone Details Illness That Threatened Her AEW World's End Performance

In a year that saw her win the AEW TBS and New Japan Strong Women's Championships, the high point for Mercedes Mone arguably came as 2024 wrapped up. Mone successfully defended the NJPW Strong Title against Hazuki, and the TBS Championship against Anna Jay and Kris Statlander not once, but twice, with the Hazuki and Statlander matches each receiving critical acclaim. And perhaps most impressively, Mone's most recent defense against Statlander at World's End came as she was struggling with her health.

In the latest edition of the Mone Mag, Mone admitted that she had been dealing with what she described as "lingering effects of relentless illness" over the holidays. The issue was compounded by a brutal traveling schedule for the TBS Champion, as she was forced to take a 20 hour drive to Orlando following the cancellation of her flight. After a brief reprieve with the help of her aunt, Mone revealed she began feeling worse again as World's End drew closer.

Eventually, Mone reached a low point the day of the show, leading to her reaching out to her doctor and requiring an IV pack from her Boston's Vital Care team. Upon reaching the arena, she also received help from AEW trainers, and despite initially being uncertain how she would get through the show, Mone was ultimately able to go through with the match, crediting the treatment, her own nerves and adrenaline, as well as "renewed energy" from Statlander.

Mone showed no signs of illness as she and Statlander would ultimately go nearly 25 minutes, the longest match on World's End and 5 minutes longer than their bout at Full Gear. Mone admitted she was completely drained following the match with Statlander, but was ultimately left exhilarated, both due to her effort and for picking up the victory.