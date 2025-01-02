AEW's Adam Copeland Details How Long He's Been Medically Cleared To Wrestle

Adam Copeland made his in-ring return in the main event of last night's "AEW Dynamite," teaming with FTR to defeat Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta of the Death Riders. Copeland broke his leg at last year's AEW Double or Nothing, but during a recent interview with Dean Muhtadi (AKA former WWE star Mojo Rawley) of TMZ, Copeland confirmed that he wasn't just cleared ahead of Wednesday's show.

"I've actually been cleared for about three months, but then with everything that happened here with the hurricane, it just — we all had the discussion," Copeland said. "It's more important to be home and kind of get everything at home squared away, and then just come back to work."

The wrestler was thankful for the extra time away, as it allowed him to handle some of the "real-life" problems that Copeland and his family were facing. Copeland, along with FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, have been vocal about the devastation in the Carolinas caused by Hurricane Helene, and last night's Fight for the Fallen edition of "Dynamite" helped raise money for relief efforts in the region.

As for Copeland's return match, the performer seemed to be at full strength, with Cope pinning Yuta to end the show. Speaking about his training efforts, Copeland confirmed that he had been preparing for his return since getting cleared.

"In that time, I've been healthy and going to the ring, and been able to go 100 in the gym," Copeland continued. "It's time. I feel ready."

While nothing has been confirmed yet, a program between Cope and Jon Moxley over the AEW World Championship seems to be in the cards. At the same time, Christian Cage holds a contract for a world title match, and his history with Copeland suggests that those storylines will intersect at some point soon.