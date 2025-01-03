Backstage Update On WWE Status Of Absent Executive Bruce Prichard

Back in November, it was reported that WWE executive Bruce Prichard had taken a leave of absence from the company. The fact that Prichard was supposedly dealing with a family emergency didn't stop wrestling fans from speculating that Prichard could be leaving WWE; on Thursday, however, Pro Wrestling Insider reported that Prichard is expected to resume his duties as early as the upcoming January 3 episode of "WWE SmackDown."

While PWI's initial reporting on the situation last year was unable to confirm or deny any specifics regarding Prichard's leave of absence, the fact that it was due to a family health concern was eventually revealed by Prichard's "Something To Wrestle" podcast co-host, Conrad Thompson. Backstage WWE creative figure Michael "P.S." Hayes also took a leave of absence around the same time, reportedly due to "personal issues," but Hayes was already back by the end of November, helping guide the Bloodline story (which he's had a strong hand in for year) through Survivor Series 2024.

Prichard is reportedly set to return this Friday for the first-ever three-hour "WWE SmackDown," which will feature a WWE Women's Championship match between Nia Jax and Naomi, as well as a swap in ring announcers ahead of "WWE Raw's Netflix debut on Monday, January 6.