Adam Copeland Discusses 'Marquee Match' Against AEW Champ Jon Moxley

The "AEW Dynamite" Fight For The Fallen television special marked the first time that Jon Moxley and the newly renamed Cope, formerly Adam Copeland, met each other in a wrestling ring. Cope and FTR emerged victorious over Death Riders' Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta in FTR's hometown of Asheville, North Carolina.

During an appearance on "The Takedown On SI", Cope reflected on competing in the match and the possibility of a singles match between him and Moxley for the AEW World Championship.

"I still get amped up. I still get excited when I think about this," Cope said. "So, for me, it's just the idea of doing that, getting that match, seeing that on a marquee. Cope vs. Mox, to me, that's one that needed to happen and you can go, 'Should we do it here?', 'Should we do it here?', 'Should we do it here?' It's like I'm coming back, you know, that's the time to do this and get this going and tell that story. It's exciting, man, and then to be able to really fully start kicking it off in Asheville with those guys, it's pretty awesome."

Prior to his trios match on Wednesday, Cope had been out of action since AEW Double or Nothing in May due to a broken tibia. Although he is a former two-time TNT Champion, should an AEW World Championship match with Moxley come to fruition, it would mark the first time that he has challenged for the title.

