WWE Star Karrion Kross Recalls Struggles After Main Roster Call Up

While Karrion Kross might be doing well with the Final Testament, his time on the main roster has been filled with hard times.

Kross recently sat down with Sam Roberts on "Notsam Wrestling" to discuss the challenges he faced immediately after getting called up to the main roster. Roberts mentioned his desire to see Kross' NXT persona on the main roster, only to be met with disappointment. Kross agreed and noted that many things changed once he made it to "WWE Raw."

"I was really surprised because I wanted to get the most I absolutely could out of 'NXT,' and do my best work, obviously," Kross began.

He recalled trying to demonstrate his capabilities — including work rate, ethic, and character knowledge — to get called up to the main roster. However, when he made his debut on the red brand, his work was "dismantled."

"I had tons of people telling me all different types of theories and reasons as to why that happened. None of them had anything to do with me; I just really didn't know what to do," Kross confessed. "You know, they literally just gave me a pro wrestler's dream run in 'NXT,' and now they're asking me to do this one thing that I think is absolutely stupid. I should probably just do it."

Kross recalled his "Gladiator" gimmick and said his costume looked "cartoony." He wrote off his outfit as a potential merchandising opportunity for WWE, similar to how Nikki Cross' superhero gimmick was sold as a costume set. He tried to be as co-operative as possible, but several figures backstage — including WWE's writing team — expressed a desire to transition Kross out of his ancient aesthetic.