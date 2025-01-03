Dave Meltzer Expects Major Kenny Omega Match To Take Place At AEW All In Texas

He might have missed all of 2024 due to his diverticulitis diagnosis, but fans are already excited to see former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega back in the ring in 2025, especially given the events of Worlds End. Omega made a surprise appearance at the December 28 pay-per-view to present the Continental Championship to Kazuchika Okada, who had just won the Continental Classic tournament by beating Will Ospreay.

The two men were conveniently put in a position where the All In: Texas banner was clearly visible in the background, and that was entirely by design, as Dave Meltzer reports in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the July 12 pay-per-view at Globe Life Field is where Omega vs. Okada will take place. Meltzer also noted that Omega being back in the company is part of the reason why Okada won the Continental Classic over Ospreay, as AEW could have had the trilogy match between Omega and Ospreay following on from their 2023 bouts, but Meltzer feels that the Omega/Okada rivalry is more legendary. However, whether this match will resonate with the AEW audience in 2025 remains to be seen.

Omega will make his long-awaited return to "AEW Dynamite" on January 8, his first appearance on the show since May 2024, when he was viciously attacked by members of The Elite. However, before he officially returns to AEW TV, he will have his in-ring return this weekend at Wrestle Dynasty in the Tokyo Dome on January 5, where he will look to finally put an end to his feud with NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion Gabe Kidd after the two came to blows backstage at Power Struggle in November, and have since exchanged heated words in various interviews.